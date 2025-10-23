India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Live In India?

India cannot afford to lose any more ground when they take on New Zealand in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Three losses on the bounce have put severe pressure on them, and Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. cannot afford to take things for granted.

The Women In Blue have a simple equation: win and qualify for the semifinals. All three matches could have been won by the side that showed a contrasting display. They are yet to come up with a set playing XI, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to go with the same team.

New Zealand have made life difficult for itself and needs to win both matches in a bid to advance to the last four. They have been very over-reliant on Sophie Devine, and the likes of Amelia Kerr are yet to steal the thunder with the ball.

When is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand is on Thursday, October 23.

Where is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time will the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand start?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand?