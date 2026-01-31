India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I Match Live In India?

Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket in 4th T20I against New Zealand | Image: X/@BCCI

India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday, January 31.

The match between India and New Zealand will kick off at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India have already won the series with two matches remaining. Currently, the Men in Blue are leading the series 3-1 against New Zealand.

New Zealand are coming into this match after sealing a 50-run win over India in the fourth T20I match of the series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, January 28. Tim Seifert was named the 'Player of the Match' in Visakhapatnam after playing a 62-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 172.22.

Earlier in the fourth T20I game, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan missed the match after he sustained a niggle. However, there's a chance he might play in the upcoming game. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, said that the team physio will take the call whether he plays in Thiruvananthapuram or not.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday, January 31.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match get underway?

The India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy.