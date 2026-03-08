Team India One Win Away From T20 World Cup Crown, A Look At Records Men in Blue Can Break In Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Team India's Run At T20 World Cup 2026

India have enjoyed a stellar campaign in the tournament. They began with a 29‑run victory over the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7, followed by a commanding 93‑run win against Namibia in Delhi on February 12. The Men in Blue then traveled to Colombo, where they outclassed arch‑rivals Pakistan by 61 runs, before wrapping up the group stage unbeaten with a 17‑run triumph over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.

Topping Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500, the defending champions stumbled in the Super Eight with a 76‑run defeat to South Africa on February 22. However, they bounced back strongly, defeating Zimbabwe and West Indies to book their place in the semi‑finals.

On March 5, in the second semi‑final at the Wankhede Stadium, India faced a stern challenge against England but held their nerve to secure a thrilling seven‑run victory, sealing their spot in the final.

Team India One Win Away From Breaking Multiple Records

The Men in Blue are now just one win away from scripting history. A victory over New Zealand would make India the first host nation to lift the T20 World Cup trophy on home soil.

No team has ever successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, adding to the magnitude of the challenge. India stand on the brink of becoming the first side to retain the crown, delivering the ultimate gift to their fans.

India are also chasing their first T20 World Cup win over New Zealand, having lost all three previous encounters against the Black Caps.