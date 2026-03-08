India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Win Win T20 World Cup Final Match Today; Check Possible Blueprints, Strategies And Toss

T20 World Cup Final: India versus New Zealand and the buzz is palpable, what makes the scenario even more intriguing is the fact it is the same venue where the Men in Blue had a heartbreak three years ago. But three years hence and everything has has changed. The opposition would be different and so will the format as Suryakumar Yadav and his men chase history. There is no doubt that today will be the most important day in SKY's cricketing career and no one better than him would know it. In fact, he would be remembered for today.

On the other hand, New Zealand are everything but pushovers. They have played good, consistent cricket and hence find themselves in the summit clash. What would be in the back of India's mind is the history, New Zealand have fared well against the Men in Blue in ICC events.

India's Blueprint

The Men in Blue, if batting first, would hope to bat out the Kiwis. They would hope one of their top three get a big one. Ideally, they would hope Abhishek fires because if he does - he would swing the game in India's favour. It would be interesting to see if India opt to play Kuldeep Yadav in place of Varun Chakravarthy, who has had an average tournament.

New Zealand's Blueprint

The Kiwis would, like India, rely heavily on a flying start as that could set the tempo and calm the nerves in the dressing-room. Finn Allen has been in top form and the Blackcaps would be hoping for another big knock in the all-important finale.

Given his experience, captain Mitchell Santner's four overs in Ahmedabad would be crucial from New Zealand's point of view.

