Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman to be Banned? Pakistan Greats Break Silence After Ball-Tampering Controversy Rocks PSL 2026

PSL 2026: Will Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman be banned for life after their ball-tampering episode came to light? The two cricketers were caught on camera trying to change the shape of the ball just before the last over of the PSL game between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Following the incident that is now buzzing on social space, former Pakistan greats have spoken out. As per former cricketer Kamran Akmal, not just Zaman even Shaheen and Haris Rauf could also face a ban.

‘They can face a Ban as well’

"Not only Fakhar Zaman, captain Shaheen and Haris Rauf are also responsible for this Ball Tampering. They can face a Ban as well," Kamran Akmal said.

"It's over for Fakhar Zaman. Since the evidence has come out, I'm sure that he'll be fined a huge amount," Basit Ali said.

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Afridi, who is the captain of the Qalandars blatantly denied it at the post-match presentation as well.

'Don't know about this'

"I don't know about this and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs taken and we can't do anything. Like, you can't say. Not for me, my team is fighting till the last ball, which I need for every game," Afridi said at the post-match presentation.

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