WATCH | Samson to Open With Kishan? Video of IND's Nets Drops Huge Hint

India vs Zimbabwe: After India's top-order failed to get going against South Africa, eventually losing the match - there is much speculation over Sanju Samson. Will Samson be slotted in the XI? If so, who makes way for him - will it be out-of-form Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma. In fact, India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate claimed that Samson will be ‘part of discussion’.

While speculations are rife over Samson, a video has surfaced on social space and has gone viral. In the clip, one can see Kishan and Samson training together in the nets at the MA. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Going by the viral clip, it is almost certain that Samson is going to play and in all probability - open.

WATCH VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma at No. 3?

It is clear that if Samson comes in to the XI in place of Tilak Varma, which is being reported, then, Abhishek Sharma may well have to bat at the No. 3 spot. If India go in with a combination like this, it should help. With Samson in the XI, the monotony of left-handers break. With Samson opening, there would be a right-left combination at the top, which would then be followed by a lefty at No. 3. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is likely to hold on to his No. 4 spot.

Advertisement

Abhishek has been out-of-form and he would also hope that a change of batting order brings about a change of luck as well.

Advertisement