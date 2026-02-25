Updated 25 February 2026 at 10:01 IST
WATCH | 'Notorious' Pakistan Fan Fights England Supporter During T20 WC26 Clash; Makes False Allegations
Pakistan vs England: There was chaos at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday as a fan fight came to light during the Super 8 game.
Pakistan vs England: There was chaos at the iconic Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday after England edged Pakistan in a crucial Super 8 clash. Following England's two-wicket win, a Pakistani fan got into a tussle with his English counterpart at the stadium itself. As soon as it seemed that things may spill out of hand, several Sri Lankan supporters jumped in to break up the fight.
The clip of the altercation has surfaced on social space and is now going viral. The Pakistani fan, Saud, is well-renowned for his antics like instigating people. And rightly so, the clip was shared by Australian influencer Jake Jeanings, who labeled Saud as a 'serial offender' having encountered him earlier in the tournament.
Jeanings wrote on X: “Play silly games, win silly prizes. Serial offender. Time for the @ICC to take a stand."
Meanwhile, Saud has made false allegations against the English supporter as well. Saud claimed that the English fan was throwing beer bottles at him and that is what agitated him. He also said that it was the English fan who was the first to misbehave.
Pakistan Lose
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Men in Green as they did dominate phases of the game, but unfortunately, could not close it out. Pakistan have now played two Supr 8 games and have won none. Their first Super 8 game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain, and then they lost against England. The Men in Green are not yet out of the competition. They still have one final Super 8 game to go which is a must-win for them. They will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match.
