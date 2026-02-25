WATCH | 'Notorious' Pakistan Fan Fights England Supporter During T20 WC26 Clash; Makes False Allegations

Pakistan vs England: There was chaos at the iconic Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday after England edged Pakistan in a crucial Super 8 clash. Following England's two-wicket win, a Pakistani fan got into a tussle with his English counterpart at the stadium itself. As soon as it seemed that things may spill out of hand, several Sri Lankan supporters jumped in to break up the fight.

The clip of the altercation has surfaced on social space and is now going viral. The Pakistani fan, Saud, is well-renowned for his antics like instigating people. And rightly so, the clip was shared by Australian influencer Jake Jeanings, who labeled Saud as a 'serial offender' having encountered him earlier in the tournament.

Jeanings wrote on X: “Play silly games, win silly prizes. Serial offender. Time for the @ICC to take a stand."

Meanwhile, Saud has made false allegations against the English supporter as well. Saud claimed that the English fan was throwing beer bottles at him and that is what agitated him. He also said that it was the English fan who was the first to misbehave.

