Sri Lanka's Strategic Shake-Up Aims for Test Triumph Over Bangladesh, Introduces Six Uncapped Players In 18-Member Squad

SL vs BAN Tests: In a bid to improve their chances of finishing at the top, Sri Lanka Cricket have opted for a bold strategy of implementing young guns as they begin their new WTC Cycle. The selectors have implemented fresh faces to their red-ball side and have snubbed the squad's underperforming players. The 18-member squad has six players who would make their debuts under the leadership of Dhananjaya De Silva.

SL Make Generational Shift In Test Squad Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests

Sri Lanka will commence their new World Test Championship Cycle at home when they lock horns against arch-rivals Bangladesh. The bilateral series would be significant as both sides would aim for a win to gain crucial points and begin the new cycle on a high.

The Lankan Lions were in the number six spot in the previous WTC cycle and the aim to deliver a better finish remains their utmost priority. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were at the number nine spot and will look to improve their chances to finish much higher in the standings.

Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Six uncapped players -- Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pawan Rathnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake and Isitha Wijesundara -- have been named as part of the squad. Notably, players like Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Vishwa Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay have been dropped from SL's red-ball side after their disappointing performance.

Sri Lanka Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara.

Sri Lanka's Upcoming Series Would Be Angelo Mathews' Final Appearance In Tests

The Sri Lanka Tests would also serve as the last ride of Angelo Mathews, who has called time to his illustrious 15-year Test career. The veteran cricket had announced his retirement three weeks ago, and the Bangladesh Tests would serve as his farewell outing for the Lankan Lions in red-ball cricket. Angelo has been one of Sri Lanka's stalwarts in red-ball cricket with his vital contributions and calm demeanour, and it would be an emotional moment for SLC and its fans when he steps down from the format.