India vs Pakistan: Has Everyone Gotten Over Cricket Boycott With BCCI Eyeing Asia Cup Rewards?

India vs Pakistan: It has just been a little over a week that the India Champions boycotted their World Championship of Legends semi-final game against their Pakistani counterparts and that meant they were out of the title race. They withdrew from the game knowing very well that they would also be giving up their title defense. The former India cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh among others did not want to play any cricket match with Pakistan after what happened in Pahalgam recently. Most hailed the players and the management for taking the bold decision and showing their strong stance towards terrorism.

Double Standards: Where’s Boycott Now?

But now, with the Asia Cup 2025 a little more than a month to go, there are reports suggesting that the Indian team could very well be playing Pakistan at the continental event. Is it the right move? One obviously understands that it is a multi-nation event and the game would be played at a neutral venue - but still, would you like to play with people who have blood in their hands? The question now would be, why was a Pakistan match unacceptable in WCL but is okay now? Is stakes and context the defining factors here?

What's Making BCCI Twitchy?

Is it that because the Asia Cup is a bigger tournament, with big sponsorships, unlike the WCL - that is making the BCCI twitchy?