'We Won’t be in a Situation': ECB Makes Huge Comment on Asia Cup 2025 Match Between India-Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025: We are still a little over a month away from the start of the Asia Cup and there is much speculation over the India-Pakistan match. Will the match happen after what has happened at Pahalgam? Also, after the India-Pakistan WCL 2025 match was forfeited - would the Asia Cup 2025 match happen. When one asks anyone in the BCCI, they say they will abide what is instructed by the government of India. Amid all these talks, Subhan Ahmed, the chief operating officer of the Emirates Cricket Board, sounded optimistic about the game eventually happening.

‘We can’t make any guarantees’

“We can’t make any guarantees, but comparing the Asia Cup against a private event like the WCL is not a like comparison,” Subhan said.

“When decisions to play in the Asia Cup are taken, government permissions are taken in advance.

“That has definitely been done before arriving at the decision of announcing the schedule for the countries. So hopefully we won’t be in a situation as there was at the WCL.”

Will India Play Pakistan?

At this moment, it is very difficult to make a prediction. Reports suggest that the government of India does not have a problem with India playing Pakistan at a neutral venue.