Former India captain MS Dhoni is arguably the best to have donned the gloves for the country. While most believe that is the case and Dhoni is the unanimous best, another ex-India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin thinks otherwise. Azhar, who was at a book launch event of Syed Kirmani spoke about who he feels is the best. As per Azhar, Kirmani was the best to have represented India with the gloves.

Labelling Kirmani as the ‘number one’ keeper in the world, Azhar explained he was special as he was keeping to four quality spinners.

‘Such a wicket-keeper was never born’

“He is the number one wicket-keeper in the world. Such a wicket-keeper was never born. It was not easy for him to do wicketkeeping with four spinners. He took many good catches in the World Cup in 1983."

"Even in the match when Kapil (Dev) scored 175 runs (against Zimbabwe), he scored crucial 24 runs. I am very happy to attend this event today. May god give him a long life. People should also read this book and enjoy, and I hope it is successful," he added.

Doubts Remain Over Dhoni's IPL Future

With IPL 2026 not very far away, the main question in the minds of the fans is - will Dhoni play? There is too much doubts around that. Dhoni too has not confirmed anything as yet.