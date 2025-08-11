'Inhe Virat Kohli Banna Hai': Babar Azam Hilariously Trolled For Registering Duck During West Indies vs Pakistan ODI

Updated 11 August 2025 at 10:21 IST
WI vs Pak: It was a night to forget for Pakistan and veteran batter Babar Azam. While Pakistan lost the match by five wickets via DLS method, Babar registered a three-ball duck. The win also allowed the hosts to level the series. Babar was cleaned up by Jayden Seales as he was looking to work a straightish ball towards the leg side. Babar is now getting hilariously trolled as fans are saying how dare you compare yourself with Virat Kohli once upon a time. Some are also claiming that comparison with Kohli was Babar's biggest feat.
The former Pakistan captain has now gone 71 innings without scoring a century, since scoring a 151 against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup. Babar is now facing trolls after his 20th duck.
Meanwhile, with the series now level - it boils down to the decider. It surely promises to be a humdinger of a finale.
With the win at Trinidad in the second ODI, the finale would be cracking and one reckons the hosts may have a slight advantage as they would have the momentum on their side.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 11 August 2025 at 10:12 IST