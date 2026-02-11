India vs Pakistan is Happening; Bangladesh Biggest Loser in PCB vs BCCI vs ICC Face Off

PCB vs ICC: Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday night that the talks with the International Cricket Council is over and the Pakistan Cricket Board has got nothing after the negotiations, while it was also said that the apex cricketing body would not levy any sanctions on the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It was then believed that the BCB has escaped unharmed, but if one looks into it carefully, it is not difficult to understand that they are the biggest losers. Pakistan said they would stand with Bangladesh, so they said they would forfeit their big-ticket match against India on February 15.

Pak Backstabbed Ban?

A week after making that statement, there was a stunning U-turn and now Pakistan would be playing their match against arch-rivals India. So, PCB is not going to face any losses or sanctions from the ICC. But the question remains, did the PCB backstab Bangladesh after promising to stand with them? There is no doubt that the ICC is not going to lose any revenue as the big-ticket game is happening as planned. And as for the BCCI, they would hardly care about the situation as they are the richest board and are not dependent on the ICC for fundings as they can raise their own.

The associate nations may have felt the pinch and hence we saw the Emirates Cricket Board get into the mess by writing a letter to the Pakistan government requesting them to call off the boycott and play India.

BCB, Bangladeshi Fans Biggest Losers

BCB chief Aminul Islam would now realise that it would have been better had he been more bothered about protecting the rights of his own players and not travel to Lahore cluelessly. Bangladesh is not playing the marquee event and that is a reality. Scotland is, instead!

