Updated 1 February 2026 at 07:11 IST
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Clash on TV & Online?
India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Both sides aim for a spot in the semifinals. Australia, England and Afghanistan have already qualified for the last four.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026: It is a crucial match for both sides as a semi-final berth is at stake. There is no doubt that both sides will come hard at each other when they meet in the Super Six game of the U19 World Cup 2026. With both sides loaded with future stars, the game promises to be nothing short of a cracker.
IND vs PAK Live Streaming, U19 WC 2026: All You Need to Know
When and where will the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India vs PAK take place?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1, 2026, Sunday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.
Advertisement
When will the toss of U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
Where to watch U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live stream in India?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 World Cup 2026 will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 probable XIs
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 07:07 IST