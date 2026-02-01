India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Clash on TV & Online?

India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026: It is a crucial match for both sides as a semi-final berth is at stake. There is no doubt that both sides will come hard at each other when they meet in the Super Six game of the U19 World Cup 2026. With both sides loaded with future stars, the game promises to be nothing short of a cracker.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming, U19 WC 2026: All You Need to Know

When and where will the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India vs PAK take place?

The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1, 2026, Sunday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

When will the toss of U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Where to watch U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live stream in India?

The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India and PAK U19 World Cup 2026 will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 probable XIs

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.