WATCH | Pakistan Bowler Chucking? Cameron Green's Gesture After Dismisses Sparks Fresh Controversy
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan’s Usman Tariq dismissed Cameron Green, but his bowling action has drawn attention.
Pak vs Aus: Looks like more controversy is coming Pakistan's way. Off-spinner Usman Tariq dismissed Cameron Green during the 2nd T20I on Saturday and what happened after that has drawn a lot of attention. After being dismissed, a furious Cameron Green made a chucking gesture, trying to show his teammates how the Pakistani bowler delivered the ball.
Green was set and looking dangerous when Tariq got the better of him. The Australian batter ended up giving a simple catch to Shadab Khan. He perished for a well-made 35 off 20 balls in the 2nd T20I.
Here is what Green did.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, fans reckon that the International Cricket Council should look at the Pakistani bowler's action closely. For the unversed, this is not the first time that Tariq's bowling action has come under the scanner. During the ninth and tenth editions of the Pakistan Super League, his action drew a lot of attention. While delivering the ball, he goes low and then pauses - after which he side throws the ball.
“I was confident from the beginning that I doesn't throw the ball,” Tariq had said.
Pakistan Take 2-0 Lead
The Men in Green have been unstoppable in the ongoing T20I series against a second-string Australian side. After taking the lead by winning the T20I opener, the hosts doubled their lead after a convincing 90-run win in the second game. With the win, Pakistan have taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Captain Salman Agha was the star of the show as he hammered a fluent 40-ball 76. He was also awarded the Player of the Match.
