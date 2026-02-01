WATCH | Pakistan Bowler Chucking? Cameron Green's Gesture After Dismisses Sparks Fresh Controversy

Pak vs Aus: Looks like more controversy is coming Pakistan's way. Off-spinner Usman Tariq dismissed Cameron Green during the 2nd T20I on Saturday and what happened after that has drawn a lot of attention. After being dismissed, a furious Cameron Green made a chucking gesture, trying to show his teammates how the Pakistani bowler delivered the ball.

Green was set and looking dangerous when Tariq got the better of him. The Australian batter ended up giving a simple catch to Shadab Khan. He perished for a well-made 35 off 20 balls in the 2nd T20I.

Meanwhile, fans reckon that the International Cricket Council should look at the Pakistani bowler's action closely. For the unversed, this is not the first time that Tariq's bowling action has come under the scanner. During the ninth and tenth editions of the Pakistan Super League, his action drew a lot of attention. While delivering the ball, he goes low and then pauses - after which he side throws the ball.

“I was confident from the beginning that I doesn't throw the ball,” Tariq had said.

Pakistan Take 2-0 Lead