India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture Back on the Table as PCB Initiates Discussions With ICC: Report

The International Cricket Board (ICC) has been approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to engage in formal discussions over their boycott of the upcoming group-stage match at the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Pakistani government has announced that it would boycott its upcoming group-stage fixture against India in Colombo. Their decision comes after Bangladesh was bounced out of the T20 World Cup, with Scotland replacing them in the competition. PAK has been supporting BAN and has been running charades against India amid the rising geopolitical tensions.

Reports have claimed that the ICC is engaging in a structured conversation with the PCB and intends to handle the dispute via proper dialogue. The India-Pakistan World Cup match is expected to be the prime subject of their dialogue.

The report added that the Pakistani board had approached the ICC to initiate further communication, and both sides are exploring possible resolutions to the scenario.

The PCB's move came after they attempted to invoke the force majure clause to vindicate their retreat from the scheduled India vs Pakistan fixture in the T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage fixture.

“The ICC will now engage in a structured manner to solve the problem; there would be a dialogue, not confrontation.

“Subsequent to the receipt of the formal communication from the ICC, PCB approached the international body to initiate further dialogue. ICC is currently engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions,” an official said to the Indian Express.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has risked itself with the government's announcement of its selective participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. They have risked themselves to heavy sanctions, including a temporary ban on bilateral series.

SLC Also Urges Pakistan To Reconsider Its Stance On Boycotting India Fixture

As the boycott drama continues, Sri Lanka Cricket has also urged Pakistan to revisit its standpoint on not facing India in Colombo. In a formal letter, SLC had written that they would face major losses and their country's tourism industry would also suffer because of their hasty decision, should they remain firm on it.

India and Pakistan have kicked off their respective campaigns with hard-fought victories over their opposition. The Men in Blue defeated the USA in Wankhede, while Pakistan avoided an upset in Colombo.