India vs Pakistan T20I WC Match Prediction: Grok, ChatGPT & Gemini on Winner and Abhishek Sharma Runs

India vs Pakistan T20I Match Prediction: In a few hours from now, India will take on Pakistan in one of the most-awaited cricket matches of the year. The game will take place at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Predictions are rife over who will win the big-ticket game. And just to get a fair idea as to who can win - we asked Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini - and miraculously all three platforms predicted a India win.

The build-up to the game has been marred by controversies. The Pakistan government said they would boycott the India game and that created pandemonium in the ICC. A week after the announcement, the Pakistan government made an U-turn and agreed to remove the boycott of the game. Both sides are in good form and hence a stiff contest is expected between the two Asia cricketing giants.

How Much Will Abhishek Score?

Abhishek Sharma is looked at as the trump card for India at the top of the order. As per Grok, Abhishek will score somewhere between 40-60. ChatGPT disappoints as according to it, the swashbuckling opener will score 25-40. ChatGPT also added that he is a high-risk, high-reward player. Gemini, on the other hand, chose a middle ground, expecting an aggressive 30 to 50-run innings.

Ind vs Pak Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

