IPL 2025: Whenever you think of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, you think of Virat Kohli . That is what he means to the franchise, something similar to what MS Dhoni means to Chennai Super Kings . Sinjce the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008, when Kohli was bought as an U-19 player, to now - he has played for just one franchise. Not many can boast of this feat! But not many would also know that there was a time in his career when he contemplated quitting RCB, that too - when he was in his prime.

‘Did think about it’

“I was captaining India and RCB simultaneously. There was no downtime,” Kohli said on RCB Podcast. “I never felt like the spotlight moved away. Every match, every inning — there was an expectation. It reached a point where I didn’t know what to do. I was constantly exposed.”

“I did think about it, not out of temptation, but reflection,” Kohli admitted. “I asked myself — what is more valuable? A new challenge or the bond I’ve built here?”

Meanwhile, Kohli is having a season to remember at the IPL. With 505 runs in 11 outings, Kohli is the current owner of the Orange Cap. To make things sweeter for Kohli, RCB is topping the points table with eight wins from 11 games. Kohli and his innumerable fans would hope he can continue his purple patch and guide the team to their maiden IPL trophy.