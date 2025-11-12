India vs South Africa 1st Test: The Complete Guide To Predicted XI, Venue, Timing, Live Streaming, And Head-to-Head Statistics

Temba Bavuma and Shubman Gill shake hands during the practice session ahead of a first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata | Image: AP

India shifts gears from T20I to Test cricket as they gear up to face South Africa in a two-match series. The upcoming red-ball series will play a key role in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle 2025-27, which kicks off in Kolkata.

South Africa is looking to assert their dominance on the continent. After sealing a draw against Pakistan, the Proteas Men arrive in the country to continue with their momentum. Spin bowling is expected to play a vital role in the competition.

India Set To Host South Africa In Kolkata For Test Series Opener Clash

Led by the young and dynamic Shubman Gill, Team India will go head-on with their opposition at Eden Gardens. Stars like Yashavi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will be in focus.

India will receive a clinical boost as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will make a comeback in the competition. The Men in Blue's 15-man squad also features all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, and fast bowler Akash Deep.

South Africa is coming in with confidence following their outing in Pakistan. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas Men will be driven to take down India in their own backyard and make history in the process.

Sa's spin bowlers will be key to the competition. Spearheaded by Keshav Maharaj, the spinners will be pivotal in the turning tracks of Kolkata.

Pride, Prestige and WTC points will be at stake, and both sides will aim to put up a brilliant fight at the series opener clash.

The Complete Guide To India vs South Africa 1st Test

IND vs SA 1st Test: Probable XI

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Weather Report

Expect it to be sunny and bright in Kolkata, with the weather being a bit hazy. Temperatures will remain at the highs of 28°C, while the lows will remain at 18°C. The air quality, however, will remain unhealthy.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Pitch Report

The tracks in Eden Gardens are expected to favour the batters early on. But spinners will also receive proper assistance with time. The track was brown with some grass patches.

Pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said that the wicket would have good carry, and whoever bowls first will get swing. He also suggested teams to practice slip catching

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Head-to-Head

Over the years, Team India and Cricket South Africa have locked horns in 44 red-ball matches. The Men in Blue have won 16 Test matches, while the Proteas Men have secured wins in 18 matches. Ten Test matches have ended in a draw.

However, India possesses better head-to-head numbers at home, as they have won 11 of the 19 test matches. SA have won just five while three matches have ended in a draw.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Full Match Squads

India Squad For The First Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK)

India vs South Africa Test Series Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The India vs South Africa Test Series Take Place?

The India vs South Africa Test Series begins on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Where Will The India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Match Take Place?

The first match of the India vs South Africa Test Series will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What Time Will The India vs South Africa Test Series Start?

The India vs South Africa Test Series will have a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Check Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) November 14 - November 18 India vs South Africa, 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 09:30 AM November 22 - November 26 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test ACA Stadium, Guwahati 09:00 AM

Where Can You Watch The India vs South Africa Test Series Live On TV?

In India, the India vs South Africa Test Series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where Can The India vs South Africa Test Series Be Watched On Live Streaming?