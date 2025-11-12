Injury Scare For Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2025-26, Aussie Pacers Suffer Hamstring Issues Sheffield Shield Series

Australia are set to host England in a five-match Test series that starts on November 21, 2025. The Aussies are the defending champions of the iconic urn and they will start the series as favourites. England on the other hand have not won The Ashes for a decade now and they will look to change things. The English team has already hit the ground up and running to prepare for The Ashes.

The players of the Australian team, who have a long summer ahead of them, are busy playing the Sheffield Shield Series in order to get into the groove of playing red ball cricket.

Injury Scare For Australia

Australia have sustained two massive injury scares in Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott ahead of The Ashes 2025-26. Both Abbott and Hazlewood have picked up hamstring injuries while playing the New South Wales vs Victoria Sheffield Shield game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Neither Abbott nor Hazlewood came out to play after lunch on day three. Australia have already sustained a massive injury setback and they will be without the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins.

Advertisement

'There was a bit happening there for an hour or so. They both got scans. Haven't 100% got across all the details. I think Josh, he was pretty chipper when he got out hopefully he should be fine. Sean, I'm not so sure about. I think they are still assessing,' said Pat Cummins as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. The injured Australia captain also added that The Ashes is just a week away and the team management is taking extra precaution for the same.

Advertisement

Australia Try To Navigate Through Injury Issues