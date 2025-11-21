India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SA Live In India?

It is time for a historic clash as India will host South Africa in the second Test match of the series. After a solid Test encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the focus now shifts to the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Barsapara will host its first-ever International Test match, and the excitement will be at its peak among the local cricket fans who have been waiting for the moment.

World Test Champions South Africa edged past India by 30 runs in the first Test encounter to grab an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue will look to bounce back and avoid a series whitewash.

India And South Africa Set To Clash In The Second Test Match In Guwahati

India will be led by stand-in captain Rishabh Pant after Shubman Gill was released from the squad due to a neck injury. The 26-year-old cricketer's presence would be missed in the top order as he can help provide the balance they needed.

The attention would be on India's batting line-up, which heavily crumbled against South Africa in the Kolkata Test. Consistency will be key for the hosts when they face South Africa in the must-win clash.

South Africa will be high on momentum following their win over India. Captain Temba Bavuma would aim for another clinical performance against the hosts in Guwahati, a region which is uncharted territory for both sides.

The Proteas Men have an injury concern as Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Despite missing out on its ace spearhead, their pace battery remains strong.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will start on Saturday, November 22.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match get underway?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match has a special start time of 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will take place at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test match in India?