Shardul Thakur Named Mumbai Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 With Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube Returning

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming 2025-2026 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-2026 is all set to begin from November 26. Mumbai will kick off their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Railways at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has named Shardul Thakur as the captain of the Mumbai Team for the upcoming domestic T20 tournament.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube Included In Mumbai Squad

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been included in the Mumbai squad for the forthcoming season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Apart from Suryakumar, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and Ayush Mhatre were also added to the 17-member squad.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers In T20s

Suryakumar Yadav’s most recent outing for Mumbai came in the Ranji Trophy 2024–25 semi-final held in February 2025. Since then, he has not featured in domestic cricket for the side. The 35-year-old’s last List A appearance for Mumbai was in January 2025, against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav is widely regarded as one of the finest T20 batters in the game today. Over the course of 337 T20 matches and 311 innings, the top-order batter has accumulated 8,776 runs at an average of 35.10 and an impressive strike rate of 152.83.

In international T20s, he has featured in 95 matches, batting in 89 innings to score 2,754 runs at a strike rate of 164.41 and an average of 36.72. Additionally, in List A cricket, Yadav has played 144 matches and 130 innings, compiling 3,665 runs at an average of 32.72 with a strike rate of 104.11.