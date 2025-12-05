India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SA Match ?

Virat Kohli celebrating his century against South Africa in Raipur | Image: X/@BCCI

India will host South Africa in the 3rd and last ODI match on Saturday in Vizag. The ODI series is evenly poised at 1-1, and both teams will have an opportunity to seal the series.

Virat Kohli's 84th international century and Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden ODI ton helped India score a whopping 358 runs on the board. Stand-in captain KL Rahul also chipped in with a handy fifty. But the Proteas looked desperate and determined from the very start. Despite losing Quinton de Kock early, Aiden Markram revived South Africa's hopes with a solid 101-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma. Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis too contributed with the bat as the visitors secured a four-wicket win and levelled the series 1-1.

All the focus will be on the decider.

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming

When will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match be played?

The 3rd IND vs SA ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 6, 2025.

At what time will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI start?

The 3rd IND vs SA ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match be played?

The 3rd IND vs SA ODI match will be played at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match?

The 3rd IND vs SA ODI will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI in India?