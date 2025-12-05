Will Riyan Parag Lead Rajasthan Royals After Sanju Samson's Departure To CSK? RR Star Responds To Captaincy Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026

Sanju Samson's move to CSK has opened up a leadership vacuum at the Rajasthan Royals. Samson has been the designated captain for RR, and the hierarchy will have to pick his successor ahead of IPL 2026.

Riyan Parag Opens Up On Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Buzz

Riyan Parag has been in the leadership conversation since last season. Parag led the Royals in a number of matches as Samson was on the sidelines during a prolonged period in IPL 2025. Parag has been in charge of Assam in domestic cricket and is leading the team currently in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

RR retained Parag alongside Yashavi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, and the latter two have also been in contention to lead the IPL franchise next season, as per various reports. In an interaction with Sportstar, Riyan Parag opened up on his ambitions to captain Rajasthan Royals next season.

“I captained in seven to eight matches in the IPL last season. In the dressing room, when we would analyse decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 per cent.

“Manoj [Badale] sir has said the decision [on captaincy] will be taken after the auction. If I think about that now, I will ruin my mental space. If the team management feels I am the right fit for captaincy, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel that, as a player, I can contribute more, I am ready for that also."

Ravindra Jadeja Reunited With Rajasthan Royals

CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja to the Royals, which was the highlight of the IPL retention window. The talented all-rounder will be seen in the pink jersey next season, but has taken a pay cut to facilitate the move. His revised fee is INR 14 crore, 4 crore less than what he received at CSK last season.