T20 World Cup Super 8, Ahmedabad Pitch And Weather Update: Will Rain Wash Away India vs South Africa Clash?

India will look to put behind their group stage action when they face off against South Africa in a Super 8 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India haven't had the fluent of gameplay in the group phase, and Suryakumar Yadav and Co need to come up with an errorless display in order to tame the Proteas on Sunday.

Despite a number of hiccups in the four matches so far, the Men In Blue have managed to grind out a way every time to come on top. But they cannot afford to take things for granted, especially given South Africa's red-hot form. India's real concern will be Abhishek Sharma's form. The Indian opener has recorded three consecutive ducks and will be more than hungry to open his T20 World Cup account.

The Indian batting lineup runs very deep, but if Abhishek gets it going, the Men In Blue will surely have an added advantage.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will hover between 20 and 36 degrees. The morning temperature will be around 33 degrees, while during the day it will rise to 36 degrees. In the evening, the temperature will drop below the 26-degree mark. The weather will be hot and hazy, but in a major boost, no rain is expected on Sunday and a full 40-over match will take place.

Advertisement

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad surface has been traditionally good for batting. Teams have piled up runs and in the last group stage encounter, India have almost breached the 200-run hurdle. A run-scoring feast is expected, but the black soil surface tends to slow down as the match progresses, so the team batting second might have to encounter a lot of factors.

Advertisement