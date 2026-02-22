India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live in India?

India's players players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi | Image: AP

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 stage officially kicks off, with Match 43 set to feature defending champions India and 2024 runners-up South Africa. Expect it to be an electrifying affair as it is being touted as the re-run of the thrilling summit clash in 2024, where the Men in Blue reigned triumphant under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

Team India, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, is running unbeaten after topping the Group A standings. However, the batting inconsistencies have often affected their performance, triggering a massive collapse. Stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are yet to produce a groundbreaking knock with the bat.

India's bowling arsenal, on the other hand, has been utterly clinical as they have primarily helped during the opponent's chase by taking crucial wickets, with stars like Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh coming in clutch for the side.

South Africa is also entering the fixture as an undefeated side, defeating teams like Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada and the UAE. Their batting firepower has gone above and beyond in scoring runs, with Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock being in peak form.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have made a genuine difference with the ball, making the Proteas Men a lethal side as they gear up for the upcoming Super 8 clash against the Men in Blue.

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

How To Watch The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?