Updated 2 November 2025 at 08:59 IST
India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v SA-W Summit Clash
India and South Africa are just one step away from clinching the Women's ODI World Cup. This is the first time that both India and South Africa will compete against each other in an ODI World Cup final
The big day is here as India and South Africa prepare to lock horns with each other in the summit clash of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. South Africa defeated England and India defeated Australia to storm into the World Cup final. This is the first time that both India and South Africa will lock horns with each other in an ODI World Cup final, and it is expected to be a thrilling affair.
The 'Women in Blue' have been on a similar road as they had beaten Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 ODI World Cup, but they crumbled under pressure against England in the summit clash of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur's India will look to play their best cricket on the big day, and they'll look to defy all odds to lift the World Cup for the first time.
India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final LIVE Streaming Details
When will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final match be played?
- The IND-W v SA-W Women's World Cup final game will be played on Sunday, November 2, 2025
At what time will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final match get underway?
- The IND-W v SA-W Women's World Cup final game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final match be played?
- The IND-W v SA-W Women's World Cup final game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final match in India?
- The Star Sports Network will live telecast the IND-W v SA-W Women's World Cup final game
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final match in India?
- The IND-W v SA-W Women's World Cup final game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final match?
- South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
- India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 08:59 IST