Pallekele Weather Update, T20 WC 2026: Will Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 Match Get Washed Out Due to Rain?

England vs Sri Lanka: In what promises to be a humdinger of a game - home favourites Sri Lanka take on a spirited England in their first Super 8 T20 WC game. The game will take place in Pallekele with important points to be had. Both sides will gun for a win as a win would take them a step closer to qualifying for the semi-final.

Pallekele Weather Update

There is a high possibility of rain playing spoilsport during the game, not something any sides would be praying for. The forecast indicates that there would be rain throughout Sunday which makes things tricky. Fans would hope rain stays away and a result is possible. Interesting to see if rain stays away and the match takes place as planned.