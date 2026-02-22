Updated 22 February 2026 at 11:58 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar Points Big Problem With Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of Super 8 Clash vs South Africa: 'Pulled Down Shutters'
India vs South Africa: Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been among the runs yet former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels there is a problem.
- Cricket
India vs South Africa: In India's opening game against the USA, when the side was in a spot of bother - captain Suryakumar Yadav came to the fore and bailed his side out of the precarious situation by hitting a marvelous 85. Then against Pakistan as well, he played a solid hand with Tilak Varma, yet former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not exactly happy. As per Manjrekar, Suryakumar should have a positive mindset even if the side is in trouble.
‘Pulled down the shutters quite a lot’
“There's something I'm seeing in Suryakumar Yadav, which I'm not liking too much. 77 for 6, India against USA at Wankhede. And Suryakumar Yadav had to change his game, which he did brilliantly. Just slowed down a little bit and then exploded and got a great score, player of the match and everything. Since then, I think he's taking that a bit too far. Against Pakistan, when India lost a couple of wickets, he really pulled down the shutters quite a lot,” Manjrekar said in a video he shared on Instagram.
Ind Start Favourites vs SA
In recent times, the Men in Blue have had the wood over South Africa in T20Is and then they are playing in front of a home crowd - all these factors make India favourites for the clash. There is no doubt SA is a quality side and India will not take them lightly knowing the importance of the game. A win will take the sides closer to the final four and that means there is a lot at stake.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
22 February 2026