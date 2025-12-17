India vs South Africa Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The 4th T20I Of The IND vs SA Series

Suryakumar Yadav's India 'men in blue' are currently leading the five-match T20I series 2-1. With the World T20 just two months away, India are still trying to find their ideal combination. India have been dodgy with their number three and the continued experimentation has started to hurt them a bit. When India take on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the series, they will want to take an unassailable lead and outplay the Proteas.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match be played?

The 4th IND vs SA T20I match will be played on Wednesday, December 17, 2025

At what time will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I start?

The 4th IND vs SA T20I match will start at 7 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match be played?

The 4th IND vs SA T20I match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The 4th IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted by the Star Sports Network

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match in India?

The 4th IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?