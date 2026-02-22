Updated 22 February 2026 at 17:01 IST
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Take On Proteas In High-Stakes Clash
It’s a high‑stakes Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 as India take on South Africa at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for live ball‑by‑ball scores, team line‑ups, pitch insights, and the latest weather updates.
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the upcoming Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.
This high-profile encounter is set to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: India and South Africa remain unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, but one team’s winning streak will come to an end today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The defending champions dominated Group A, finishing with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500 after winning all four of their matches convincingly. South Africa, meanwhile, topped Group D with eight points and a net run rate of +1.943, showcasing their consistency throughout the group stage.
22 February 2026 at 17:01 IST
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Here's A Look At Ahmedabad's Weather Report On February 22
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: According to AccuWeather, temperatures in Ahmedabad are expected to range between 20°C and 36°C. The morning will see highs of around 33°C, rising to 36°C during the day. By evening, the mercury is likely to dip below 26°C. Conditions will be hot and hazy, but the good news is that no rain is forecast for Sunday, ensuring a full 40‑over contest.
22 February 2026 at 16:39 IST
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of this crucial Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With both teams in outstanding form, the stage is set for an exciting contest. The encounter also revives memories of the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where India triumphed over the Proteas to lift the trophy.
Stay tuned here for all the live updates, ball‑by‑ball action, and key moments from this high‑stakes battle between India and South Africa.
