India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final: How Many Overs Must Be Completed In Case Of Rain-Curtailed Match?

India will face South Africa in the much-anticipated Women's World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are facing each other for the first time in an ODI World Cup final, and the Women's Cricket will have a new ODI champion.

The tournament has seen several matches being called off due to rain, and the weather forecast is not very favourable for the summit clash. The India vs Bangladesh group stage was already called off due to rain, and the final will also be held at the same stadium.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast For Women's World Cup Final

There is a 15-60% chance of rain during the match, and stop-start rain could play a spoilsport during the game. The temperature will hover around 25-32 degrees, and rain could be intensified between 4 PM and 7 PM. However, there is a Reserve Day in place for the Women's World Cup final as per the ICC's playing conditions.

As per ICC's Section 13.6, “The semifinals and final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.”

How Many Overs Need To Be Played On Sunday To Have A Full Game

If the match isn't completed on Sunday, the game will be continued on the Reserve Day from that point.

