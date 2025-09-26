West Indies Cricket Lose Shamar Joseph To Injury Ahead Of India Tour, Uncapped Replacement Named

Shamar Joseph celebrates taking the wicket of Beau Webster during day one of the first cricket Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown | Image: AP

The West Indies cricket team has encountered a significant issue just before their tour of India, where they will participate in a two-match series. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the bilateral tests due to an injury.

The West Indies tour of India starts in October, and the Men in Maroon will arrive in the country for a thrilling two-match Test series.

Red-ball excitement finally returns to India, and the hosts aim to improve their performance at home after the shambolic defeat to New Zealand.

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of West Indies' Test Squad For India Tour

Cricket West Indies has presented an update on the West Indies' squad for the two-match Test series against India. On 'X' (formerly Twitter), the cricket board confirmed that the team has been re-evaluated, and fast bowler Shamar Joseph will miss out on Test cricket action in early October in India.

The CWI has called up uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne to replace Shamar Joseph in the Test squad for India. The extent of his injury remains unknown.

Following the India Test series, the West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. Shamar Joseph's condition would be re-assessed for the limited-overs series.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited overs series," CWI wrote on social media.

Shamar Joseph Could Have Posed A Significant Challenge To India's Batters

Fans in India would miss out on Shamar Joseph's grand bowling spectacle. In his budding Test cricket career so far, the Windies fast bowler has played 11 Test matches and has an average of 21.66.

Shamar Joseph began his career in Australia in January 2024 and clinched a five-wicket haul. The speedster's bowling could have put the Indian batters to the test in the two-match series.

Updated West Indies Squad For Test Series Against India