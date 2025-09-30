India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When Are Where To Watch IND-W v SL-W WC Opener

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are gearing up for the ICC Women's World Cup and they will lock horns with Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the World Cup opener. This is the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup and India haven't been able to win the coveted trophy even once. They had qualified for the finals in 2017, but faltered against England.

India recently locked horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series which they lost 2-1, but they did perform very well. Smriti Mandhana has been in some great touch and she has also held on to her spot of being the number one ODI batter. India open their World Cup campaign at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played on September 30, 2025.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

Star Sports network will live telecast the IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.

What are the squads for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match?