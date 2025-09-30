Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When Are Where To Watch IND-W v SL-W WC Opener

Updated 30 September 2025 at 11:29 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When Are Where To Watch IND-W v SL-W WC Opener

India will start their ICC Women's World Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka. The Women's World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Indian players in a huddle during a game
Indian players in a huddle during a game | Image: X/@BCCIWomen
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are gearing up for the ICC Women's World Cup and they will lock horns with Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the World Cup opener. This is the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup and India haven't been able to win the coveted trophy even once. They had qualified for the finals in 2017, but faltered against England.

India recently locked horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series which they lost 2-1, but they did perform very well. Smriti Mandhana has been in some great touch and she has also held on to her spot of being the number one ODI batter. India open their World Cup campaign at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

ALSO READ | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: From, Venues, Fixtures, Prize Money And Live Streaming Details To Past Winners, Here's Everything You Need To Know

India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

  • The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played on September 30, 2025.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

  • The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

  • The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elusive T20I Lists, Here Are The Records Made During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Game

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

  • Star Sports network will live telecast the IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

  • The IND-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.

What are the squads for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match?

  • India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani
  • Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 30 September 2025 at 11:29 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source