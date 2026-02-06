PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heroics Seal Sixth U19 World Cup Title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Team India after they defeated England in the U19 World Cup final to lift their sixth World Cup crown. The U19 team India defeated rivals England by 100 runs as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 80-ball 175 runs propelled India to set a target of 411 runs in the 1st innings.

Alongside Sooryavanshi's heroics, Team India's bowling order displayed a powerful performance as they bowled out the English batters for 311 runs in 40.1 overs. English player Falconer made an effort to turn things around for his side, but the Boys in Blue stood tall against their opponents to seal their 100th victory.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India After Their U19 World Cup Victory

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre delivered a crucial partnership of 142 runs before the second wicket, giving Team India the much-needed confidence in the final.

Following the win on February 6, 2026, PM Narendra Modi shared on X, "India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons, too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours."

Team India Produced Brilliant Display On Field

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Team India set a mammoth run chase of 412 runs for their opponents, England. The opponents kicked off the daunting chase with opener Moores scoring 17 runs before getting dismissed by Ambrish. Meanwhile, Ben Dawkins scored 66 runs off 55 balls while skipper Thomas Rew smashed 18-ball 31 runs before getting dismissed by Indian bowlers.