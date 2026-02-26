India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live in India?

The Super 8 action continues in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as India and Zimbabwe gear up for a significant clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both sides would be under pressure to deliver in what could be seen as a virtual knockout for the side. One defeat would significantly hamper their chances in the race to the semifinal, making it a thrilling affair for the side.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team are coming off a monumental defeat against South Africa in their first Super 8 tie. Their batting unit had immense flaws, leading to outright collapses in the top and middle order. The left-handers were exposed against slower deliveries and off-spin, making it more perilous.

The Indian bowling arsenal, led by Jasprit Bumrah continue to remain a potent arsenal that can do significant damage while bowling.

Given that changes are said to be imminent in India's Playing XI, expect one of the openers to be different in the competition.

Zimbabwe, under Sikandar Raza's leadership, are keen to put everything on the line against Team India. The underdogs are coming off a crushing defeat against the in-form West Indies. The side has displayed immense courage throughout the competition, defeating titans like Australia.

The ZIM stars would be keen to exploit India's exposed flaws in the battle for survival as the race to the semi-final heats up.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 8 Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How To Watch The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?