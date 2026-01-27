Updated 27 January 2026 at 12:15 IST
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Here is how you can watch India's Super 6 match of the World Cup at the Queen Sports Club.
India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 LIVE Streaming: The high-flying Team India would lock horns with hosts Zimbabwe in their first Super Six match. There is little to no doubt that India would start favourites and eyes would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. India would ideally look to start their Super Six stage with a win.
India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know
When will the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match take place?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match will take place on Tuesday, January 27.
Where will the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match be held?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
What time will the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match start?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe match?
The U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six India vs Zimbabwe will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website.
Ind vs Zim U19 Squads:
Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
