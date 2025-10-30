What Is The Highest Successful Run Chase In ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal?

India have managed to fight back after two early wickets against Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues forged a sensational 167-run partnership to set the tone for a brilliant run chase.

Should India manage to get the better of Australia, they would have broken a world record in WODIs. Earlier, in the World Cup, Alyssa Healy powered Australia to a brilliant victory, which was the highest successful run chase in WODIs.

So what are the highest run chases in the Women's World Cup semifinal?

219: England against South Africa in 49.4 overs, 2017.

180: Australia against South Africa in 31.2 overs, 2000.

159: Australia against England in 47 overs, 2005.

118: New Zealand against India in 26.5 overs against India, 2000.

Phoebe Litchfield Registers Sensational Century

India's highest successful run chase came against Australia in 2021 when they chased down 266 runs. Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield scored her maiden World Cup hundred, as Australia posted a whopping 338 runs on the board. Alyssa Healy was dismissed cheaply, but it was Litchfield and Elysse Perry who kept tormenting the Indian bowlers.

Ashleigh Gardner also played a handy knock of 63 as Australia set up a tough target for the hosts. Litchfield particularly has a stellar record against India. The youngster has amassed 627 runs against Women In Blue in nine innings at an average of 69.66, with two centuries and 4 fifties.

