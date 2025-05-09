sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 9th 2025, 00:25 IST

Virender Sehwag Rips Pakistan Apart For Saving Terrorists, Warns Them For Choosing War Against India With Fiery Remark

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag warned Pakistan for choosing war against India amid cross-border escalation.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Indian Armed Forces and Virender Sehwag
Indian Armed Forces and Virender Sehwag | Image: ANI

Amid cross-border escalation on Thursday, May 8th, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag made a big remark and ripped apart Pakistan for saving its terrorist assets in the country.

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, was called off mid-way after Pakistan started escalating on the western side of the border.

According to ESPNcricinfo, “The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA Stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees.”

Virender Sehwag Lambasts Pakistan For 'Saving It’s Terrorist Assets'

Virender Sehwag is always known for his outspoken nature. This time, he hasn't spared Pakistan. The former Indian cricketer took to his official X (formerly known as X) handle and lambasted Pakistan, saying that they started the war when they had an opportunity to keep quiet.

The 46-year-old added that the Indian Armed Forces will give a befitting reply to Pakistan, which they will never forget.

"War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

BCCI To Make Special Arrangements For Players Stranded In Dharamsala

According to reports from ToI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will make special arrangements to get the players, support staff, and even the broadcast crew to safety, who are stranded in Dharamsala.

The move highlights the rising tensions on the border between India and Pakistan, which hit an all-time low following the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Published May 9th 2025, 00:25 IST