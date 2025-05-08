IPL 2025 To Be Suspended Amid India-Pakistan Tension? BCCI Calls Emergency Meeting To Decide Future Outcome: Reports

Operation Sindoor: The IPL Governing Council has called for a meeting after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. India have successfully thwarted multiple attacks from Pakistan at various places, as per reports.

Will IPL 2025 Be Postponed?

As per Sports Tak, a call on the postponement of IPL 2025 can be taken very shortly.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed they are monitoring the situation.

As quoted by India Today, he said, “Keeping everything in mind we have decided to call off today’s match. Things are not ok as of now and that’s why we called off today’s match not just Dharamsala but from neighbouring country. They’re escalating the things. Players spectators and support staffs safety is our priority we will do everything what is in best interest of nations. We are monitoring the situation and Will take call accordingly."

LSG vs RCB Match To Go Ahead

Earlier, the match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians was shifted to Ahmedabad due to the ongoing tension. There is uncertainty over the future of IPL, and it remains to be seen whether the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go ahead or not.