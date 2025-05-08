IPL 2025 To Be Suspended Amid India-Pakistan Tension? BCCI Calls Emergency Meeting To Decide Future Outcome: Reports

Updated May 9th 2025, 00:05 IST
Operation Sindoor: The IPL Governing Council has called for a meeting after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. India have successfully thwarted multiple attacks from Pakistan at various places, as per reports.
As per Sports Tak, a call on the postponement of IPL 2025 can be taken very shortly.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed they are monitoring the situation.
As quoted by India Today, he said, “Keeping everything in mind we have decided to call off today’s match. Things are not ok as of now and that’s why we called off today’s match not just Dharamsala but from neighbouring country. They’re escalating the things. Players spectators and support staffs safety is our priority we will do everything what is in best interest of nations. We are monitoring the situation and Will take call accordingly."
Earlier, the match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians was shifted to Ahmedabad due to the ongoing tension. There is uncertainty over the future of IPL, and it remains to be seen whether the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go ahead or not.
Arun Dhumal confirmed to PTI that they are monitoring the situation. “We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind.”
The Times of India reported that the BCCI will arrange a special train from Una to bring players from Dharamsala, as multiple airports have been shut down.
