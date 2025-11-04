Maharashtra Government Announces Cash Reward For Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues And Radha Yadav After Women's World Cup Glory

The Maharashtra government has announced a cash reward for cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav after India defeated South Africa to lift the maiden Women's World Cup title. In a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the decision has been taken. The cabinet comprises of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their heroics at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mahrashtra Government Announces Cash reward For Mandhana, Jemimah and Radha

In a statement, the Maharashtra CMO stated, “Maharashtra cabinet passed a proposal to congratulate the World Cup-winning Indian woman’s cricket team for their achievement. A proposal was brought in the cabinet where CM and other ministers praised the performance of Indian Women's cricket team and passed a cabinet proposal congratulating Indian women’s team. It was also decided that three players in the Indian women’s cricket team who are from Maharashtra will be given cash reward also by the Maharashtra government.”

CM Fadnavis said, “These three cricketers hail from Maharashtra. We will also felicitate the entire women’s cricket team whenever it is in Mumbai. The Cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating the Indian Women’s Cricket team today.”

Indian Players To Meet PM Modi On November 5

The Indian cricketers are also scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi on November 5 at his residence. As per reports, players will fly from Mumbai and will meet the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening before travelling to their respective hometown.

Advertisement

PM Modi also met with Rohit Sharma and Co. after their T20 World Cup triumph last year. During a recent event in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi heaped praise on the Women's cricketers.

He said, "Yesterday in Mumbai, India's daughters have created history. India has won the Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time. After 25 years, the world has got a new world champion, and India's daughters have given this pride to the entire nation. This victory isn't just limited to the sports field. It's also a symbol of India's daughters' newfound confidence."

Advertisement