India Women’s Cricketers Including Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain For New Year Blessings

India women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Radha Yadav, among others, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The Indian women's cricket team capped off 2025 with a sensational series victory over the Sri Lankan women. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India sealed a 5-0 win in their first outing since they became the Women's Cricket World Cup champions.

India Women displayed dominance with the bat and also performed well with the ball, putting pressure on the visiting side in the matches that took place in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Yadav Among India Women Players at Mahakaleshwar Temple to Welcome 2026

On the occasion of the New Year 2026, players of the Indian women's cricket team paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Among them were star players like Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav, who offered prayers and also attended the Bhasma Aarti.

Advertisement

The India Women's players are coming off a substantial 5-0 series victory over the Sri Lanka Women in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. The five-match bilateral series served as a platform to test each other's strength and develop a proper strategy ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

Team India Women Capped Off 2025 In A Historic Note

2025 was a defining moment for the Indian Women's Cricket Team as they went from being the undesirable to the undeniable and won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The tournament held significant weight as it took place at home.

The Women in Blue had never won any ICC title, and securing a win on their home turf would serve as the ultimate place to make history. India and South Africa were bound to make history at the women's ODI World Cup final as a new champion would've been crowned.

Despite starting in a turbulent manner, the India Women turned things around by putting up consistent performances and marching into the final.

The two critical catches in the final moments of the game turned out to be the defining instance that screamed India Women's name as world champions.