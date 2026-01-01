When Will BCCI Announce India ODI Squad For The Upcoming New Zealand Series? Here's All You Need To Know

India's next white-ball commitment will be against New Zealand when they face each other in an ODI series, starting from January 11. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be a part of the India squad for the ODI series after their stupendous performance against South Africa, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They will also be involved in a five-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup this year.

When Will BCCI Announce ODI Squad For New Zealand Series?

A number of players could be in contention for a place in the ODI series, and the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan could make their foray into the ODI setup. BCCI already confirmed that the squad for the T20 World Cup will be taking part in the T20I series against the Kiwis.

As per a Times of India report, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to meet on January 3 or 4 to finalise the ODI squad.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel Might Be In ODI Fray

Rishabh Pant has reportedly fallen down in the pecking order in the ODIs, and Ishan Kishan's excellent display with the bat in the domestic circuit has made him back in the reckoning for a place in the ODI side. Kishan was already included in the T20 World Cup squad as it stands, but his last ODI match came in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

But Jurel's latest show with the bat has definitely provided the selectors with genuine food for thought. The Rajasthan Royals star slammed his maiden List A hundred against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has definitely presented his strong case.