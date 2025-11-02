Updated 2 November 2025 at 23:25 IST
'We Couldn't Cross The Line': Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Campaign, Gives Special Message For Women In Blue ODI During WC Final
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rohit Sharma all came out to support the 'women in blue' during the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final
Rohit Sharma was in attendance to root for the 'Women in Blue' in the summit clash of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. India and South Africa locked horns for the first time in the summit clash of the multi-nation Women's ODI World Cup.
South Africa had won the toss and chose to bowl first. India, in return, scored 298 runs for South Africa to win their maiden ODI World Cup.
Rohit Sharma Roots for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.
Indian cricket fans can never forget the trauma that they endured on November 19, 2023. When India qualified for another home ODI World Cup final, everybody rooted for the Women in Blue to go over the line. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed winning the ODI World Cup by a whisker, spoke about how he has closely watched the Indian women's team chase the elusive trophy for a number of years now.
"I know what they've been through all these years, chasing that elusive trophy. For all these years, it has always been tough. You know we have come close for so many years, but we couldn't cross the line. It is the same story with what the men's cricket had for in the last 15 years. But I just hope that they cross it this time. Having watched them go through this journey for the last 10, 15, maybe 20 years. We came very close in 2017 where we lost to England just about by eight or nine runs. I hope all their dreams and hard work pays off," said Rohit while speaking on ICC's social media account.
Deepti Sharma Scripts Special Record
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma scored valuable 58 runs and helped India score 298 runs in their innings. In the process, Deepti Sharma also became the first-ever cricketer to score over 200 runs and take 15 wickets in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup.
