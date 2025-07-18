New Zealand Suffer Major Injury Blow! Kiwi Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out Of Ongoing Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series

Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the ongoing Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series after suffering a groin injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Glenn Phillips sustained the groin injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) final on July 13 while playing for Washington Freedom.

As of now, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips' replacement has not been named, but will be in due course.

New Zealand Coach Opens Up On Glenn Phillips' Injury

While speaking to the press, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said that he is disappointed to lose Glenn Phillips from the T20I squad.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose someone of Glenn's calibre. Much like Finn [Allen], we really feel for Glenn and that he misses out on this series," Rob Walter said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Kiwis have suffered many injury blows recently ahead of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series. Kiwi pacer Ben Sears sustained a side injury; meanwhile, New Zealand top-order batter Finn Allen suffered a foot injury, which forced them out of the squad.

New Zealand started their voyage in the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series with a 21-run victory over South Africa at Harare Sports Club in Harare. New Zealand batter Tim Robinson was named the 'Player of the Match' following his staggering performance with the bat against South Africa.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri Says Rishabh Pant Must Not Play 4th Test at Old Trafford

Glenn Phillips' White-Ball Stats With New Zealand

Glenn Phillips made his T20I debut for the Kiwis in 2017, against South Africa. In the 20-over format, Glenn Phillips played 83 matches and 74 innings, scoring 1929 runs at a strike rate of 140.59 and an average of 31.11. Meanwhile, Phillips also picked up six wickets in the T20Is in 13 innings.