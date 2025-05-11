India Women Secure Dominant Finish Over Sri Lanka By 97 Runs In Summit Clash, Clinch Women's Tri-Nation Tournament

The Indian Women's side has established its dominance in ODI Cricket after clinching a win in the Tri-Series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side showcased resilience and tenacity while facing off against some of the top teams in women's international cricket. Team India clinched a win in the Tri-Series Summit Clash by a massive 97-run margin at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as they rallied through the opposition with the bat and the ball. Smriti Mandhana's supreme century and the bowlers' clinical effort helped pave the way for India-W to clinch a win.

India Women Set The Stage With Dominant Performance

Coming in to bat first, India Women had opener Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana begin the action at Colombo. While Rawal fell at 30, Mandhana went on to pull off a clinical innings as she scored 116 off 101 balls, which included 15 boundaries, two sixes and a strike rate of 114.85. Batters Harleen Deol, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues also came in strong as they contributed crucial runs in the game. Despite SL-W's resistance, India Women scored a towering 342 on the scoreboard.

Sri Lanka Women looked firm with their bowling skills as they picked up seven wickets in their account. Malki Madara, Dewmi Vihanga and Sugandika Kumari picked up two wickets each while Inoka Ranaweera picked up one scalp.

Sri Lanka Fail To Capitalize, India Seize The Finish

For Sri Lanka-Women, skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika Silva were the top run contributors to the side as they made the chase. The openers couldn't deliver a strong start, and after Athapaththu and Silva fell, there was no turnaround for the side as no batter lasted for a long knock. Harshita Samarawickrama was dismissed at 26 while Dewmi Vihanga fell at four. Anushka Sanjeewani was taken down at 28. Piumi Wathsala and Sugandika Kumari suffered unfortunate run-outs, and they were restricted to 245.

Sneh Rana was incredibly clinical in terms of bowling with her four-wicket haul, while Amanjot Kaur took three wickets in the second innings. Shree Charani picked up one scalp and two run-out dismissals sealed the deal for the side.