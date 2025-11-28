'They Will Run Out Of Patience With Him': Ex-cricketer Warns Team India Star After Subpar Performance In Ind vs SA Tests

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa opined that fans will soon run out of patience with a star team player if he fails to prove his worth in upcoming tournaments. These comments came after Team India's poor performance in the Guwahati Tests against South Africa.

After KL Rahul delivered another underwhelming performance in the 2025 Ind vs SA Tests, Robin Uthappa claimed that the senior batter needed to work hard to justify his spot in the team. Additionally, Uthappa also pointed out that it was likely a difficult journey for the batter, given the times his batting position had changed.

Robin Uthappa On KL Rahul's Poor Performance In Test Cricket

In a video posted on Uthappa's YouTube channel, he claimed, "For whatever reason, KL has had to work through his inconsistencies and moving positions in this Test squad. For me, the fact that he has actually stacked up these kinds of numbers even (after) how much he has been changed around itself is phenomenal. He has had to endure a lot within Test cricket."

Robin Uthappa further added, "Even as a senior pro, it leaves him in a position of weakness and which is why him performing for his own spot, even though he is a senior pro, is important for his own cricket. I am telling you, one more series of him playing middling series like he has had this one, this has been a poor one, but one more of this, and then they will run out of patience with him."

The wicketkeeper-batter recently concluded the two-part Test series against South Africa, where he only managed to score 68 runs across four innings.

South Africa Win First Test Series In India In 2025 Years