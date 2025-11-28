Updated 28 November 2025 at 12:56 IST
'They Will Run Out Of Patience With Him': Ex-cricketer Warns Team India Star After Subpar Performance In Ind vs SA Tests
Former KKR star warns senior Indian batter after the latter's underwhelming performance against South Africa in Ind vs SA Tests.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Former cricketer Robin Uthappa opined that fans will soon run out of patience with a star team player if he fails to prove his worth in upcoming tournaments. These comments came after Team India's poor performance in the Guwahati Tests against South Africa.
After KL Rahul delivered another underwhelming performance in the 2025 Ind vs SA Tests, Robin Uthappa claimed that the senior batter needed to work hard to justify his spot in the team. Additionally, Uthappa also pointed out that it was likely a difficult journey for the batter, given the times his batting position had changed.
ALSO READ- 'Does India Need...': Gautam Gambhir Blasted by Parthiv Patel Following India's Whitewash vs South Africa in Tests
Robin Uthappa On KL Rahul's Poor Performance In Test Cricket
In a video posted on Uthappa's YouTube channel, he claimed, "For whatever reason, KL has had to work through his inconsistencies and moving positions in this Test squad. For me, the fact that he has actually stacked up these kinds of numbers even (after) how much he has been changed around itself is phenomenal. He has had to endure a lot within Test cricket."
Advertisement
Robin Uthappa further added, "Even as a senior pro, it leaves him in a position of weakness and which is why him performing for his own spot, even though he is a senior pro, is important for his own cricket. I am telling you, one more series of him playing middling series like he has had this one, this has been a poor one, but one more of this, and then they will run out of patience with him."
The wicketkeeper-batter recently concluded the two-part Test series against South Africa, where he only managed to score 68 runs across four innings.
Advertisement
ALSO READ- 'Emotional Coach is Not Good': AB De Villiers Gives Verdict on Gautam Gambhir After India's Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa
South Africa Win First Test Series In India In 2025 Years
South Africa won by 408 runs in the second Test at Guwahati to claim their first series win in India in 25 years. Additionally, this defeat surpasses the hosts' previous heaviest loss, which was in 2004 against Australia in Nagpur by 342 runs.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.