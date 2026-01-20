India-W Set To Tour South Africa; Five-Match T20I Series To Double As Tune-Up For Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket South Africa has officially announced a five-match women's T20I series against Team India. Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup this year, the two WC finalists will lock horns in limited-overs cricket.

The recently announced bilateral tour of India will serve as preparation grounds for the Women in Blue and the Proteas Women, as all roads lead to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

After the gripping Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India, the thrill would continue in women's white-ball cricket as the International Cricket Council (ICC) brings the W-T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in England.

South Africa Announces T20I Series Against India Women At Home

The Proteas Women made the announcement public on social media and revealed that the India Women would be touring South Africa for a five-match T20I series. The matches will take place in Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni from 17th to 27th April 2026.

The India Women's T20I tour of South Africa will kick off at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground. Following the first two matches in Durban, the tour moves on to Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium for the next two fixtures.

The final T20I match between the touring Women in Blue and the Proteas Women would take place at Benoni's Willowmoore Park.

Check out the entire schedule for the India Women's T20I tour of South Africa:

Date Match Venue Timings Friday, April 17 South Africa vs India 1st T20I Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban 06:00 PM SAST 09:30 PM IST Sunday, April 19 South Africa vs India 2nd T20I Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban 02:00 PM SAST 05:30 PM IST Wednesday, April 22 South Africa vs India 3rd T20I Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 06:00 PM SAST 09:30 PM IST Saturday, April 25 South Africa vs India 4th T20I Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 06:00 PM SAST 09:30 PM IST Monday, April 27 South Africa vs India 5th T20I Willowmoore Park, Benoni 02:00 PM SAST 05:30 PM IST

India Women To Face Australian In A Tough Challenge While Down Under

Before the South Africa tour, Team India Women will embark on a journey to Australia for an all-format tour. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue's charge, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy in both T20Is and One-Day cricket.

The upcoming India tour of Australia would also serve as the farewell outing of Alyssa Healy. The veteran Aussie cricketer and captain will feature in the three-match One-Day series and a one-off Test to cap off her cricket career.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil