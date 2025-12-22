India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs SL-W Match Live In India?

India Women and Sri Lanka Women are geared up to lock horns once again. Following the triumph in the first T20I, the Women in Blue will be eager to continue their dominance in Visakhapatnam and fasten their grip on the series win by maintaining the lead.

Women's cricket is all set to light up the stage under the lights at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Limited-over action will bring the thrill among fans as both sides look to prepare themselves for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

India Women Look To Maintain Dominance Over Sri Lanka Women In 2nd T20I

India Women swept a convincing victory, courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues carrying her brilliant form from the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Indian batter delivered an unbeaten 69, pushing India towards victory. Smriti Mandhana started things off with a 25-run knock, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur put up 15*

The Women in Blue also shone with the ball as they restricted Sri Lanka well before the target. However, the fielding needs to be worked upon, as dropping five catches in the series opener clash could be a point of concern.

Sri Lanka Women will be under pressure after faltering in the first T20I. The batters lacked consistency, with only Vishmi Gunaratne displaying some grit to fight back. Even the bowlers failed to make much of an impact against the hosts' resilient batting line-up.

With the hosts' bowling attack being a menacing one, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side needs to figure out a way to counter India and level the series.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 23.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match get underway?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription in India.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Squads

India Women's Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini.