Krishnappa Gowtham, Indian Off-Spin All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From Cricket Across All Formats

Former Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a professional career that spanned nearly 14 years. The 37-year-old made the announcement on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a press conference organised by the newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administration, headed by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Gowtham bows out as one of Karnataka's most reliable performers across formats, having taken 394 wickets and scored 2,783 runs in domestic cricket. His Ranji Trophy record included a century and five half-centuries, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder for the state. One of the standout moments of his career came during the 2018-19 season, when he played a crucial role in Karnataka's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title-winning campaign.

His international opportunity arrived in 2021 under unusual circumstances. Initially named as a net bowler, Gowtham earned his India debut on the Sri Lanka tour after several senior players were sidelined due to Covid-19. He featured in one ODI, returning figures of 1/49.

Nicknamed Bhajji because of similarities with Harbhajan Singh's bowling action during his early days, Gowtham also had a brief but memorable stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His time with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018 stood out, with the late Shane Warne famously backing him and referring to him as his IPL project.

Over the course of his IPL career, Gowtham represented five franchises, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played 36 matches in the league, picking up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.24.

Gowtham last turned out for Karnataka in a competitive match in December 2023. While he resisted the option of switching states, he continued to feature in the Maharaja T20 League in an attempt to stay in white-ball contention. However, with selectors clearly focusing on younger players, he eventually decided to step away from the game.